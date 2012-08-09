Shares in British pub group Enterprise Inns Plc rise as much as 7.7 percent after the company says like-for-like income for its total estate for the 18 weeks to Aug. 4 improves, compared with the first half.

The company says total estate like-for-like income declined 1.2 percent for the 44 weeks to Aug. 4, compared with a decline of 5.1 percent for the same period last year.

"Like-for-like income in the total estate improved to (a fall of) 1.2 percent in the 44 week period, marking an improvement in the last 18 weeks following (a fall of) 1.6 percent performance in the first half. The improvement is encouraging given the weather backdrop in recent weeks," Shore Capital analyst Greg Johnson says.

For more, click on

To see Enterprise Inn s ' statement, please click on

Reuters messaging rm://shilpa.hinduja.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net