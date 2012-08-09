Shares in Bellzone Mining rise nearly 15 percent after the company signs an offtake deal with commodities trader Glencore, under which the latter would buy the miner's 50 percent of production from the Forecariah joint venture in Guinea.

The deal, covering the life of the mine, includes a $15 million early payment facility after the first five ship loads - 750,000 wet metric tonnes - are sold, with the first export expected in the fourth quarter this year.

"It does provide some comfort that the product is deemed to be of an acceptable quality that Glencore feels it can place it into a market ... The reality is that if it is not of an acceptable quality, Glencore wouldn't take it," Investec Securities' Hunter Hillcoat says.

"It does remove a headache for (Bellzone) in terms of ensuring that someone is going to take the product that they produce."

