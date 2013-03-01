UPDATE 1-BMW earnings hit by 5 Series ramp-up costs, leasing
* Shares 3.5 percent lower at 1251 GMT (Changes dateline, adds comment, details, background)
March 1 Shares in UBM Plc fall as much as 6 percent, after the company says it expects subdued performance in the first quarter and that growth at its events business in emerging markets will pick up in the second half of the year.
UBM, which organises exhibitions, trade shows and conferences, says full-year adjusted pretax profit from continuing operations increases marginally to 151.8 million pounds in the year ended Dec. 31.
Revenue rises 2 percent to 797.8 million pounds.
Panmure Gordon & Co analyst Alex DeGroote says the shares have overreacted to the company's statement which suggests that the events business will be second-half weighted, which in general investors dislike.
For more, click on
To see UBM's statement, please click on
Reuters messaging rm://abhirup.roy.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net
* Shares 3.5 percent lower at 1251 GMT (Changes dateline, adds comment, details, background)
BERLIN, March 9 Hugo Boss said on Thursday that improving its online business will be a top priority this year as the struggling German fashion house hopes to avoid another decline in sales and cement a recovery in China.
LONDON, March 9 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - (Repeating) Ringed by a razor-tipped fence, the last remaining residents of a cluster of condemned London tower blocks are preparing for the final showdown in a bitter battle with their local government landlord.