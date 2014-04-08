Shares in Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc fall 5.3 percent to feature among top losers on Britain's FTSE 250 Midcap Index as UBS cuts its rating on the drugs company to "neutral" from "buy", flagging valuation concerns and risks to its sales expectations.

The investment bank says Hikma's stock is fairly valued at the current level but any Doxycycline volume or revenue fall could lead to a correction in the share price.

"We already assume (a) 40 percent price drop and (a) 75 percent loss in market shares by the end of 2014, but should competition significantly intensify, a price drop of 90 percent plus is not impossible and could prove our expectations for doxycycline are overly optimistic", UBS analysts say in a note.

Hikma, which manufactures and sells branded pharmaceuticals in Middle Eastern and north African markets, warned last month that growth in its generics business would be muted this year, with revenue coming in at $170 million, due to higher competition in the U.S. doxycycline market.

Volume on the stock is 80 percent of its full-day volume average for the past three months, compared to FTSE 250 volume of less than half the index's average.

