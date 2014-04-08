Shares in Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc fall 5.3 percent to feature among
top losers on Britain's FTSE 250 Midcap Index as UBS cuts its rating on
the drugs company to "neutral" from "buy", flagging valuation concerns and risks
to its sales expectations.
The investment bank says Hikma's stock is fairly valued at the current level
but any Doxycycline volume or revenue fall could lead to a correction in the
share price.
"We already assume (a) 40 percent price drop and (a) 75 percent loss in
market shares by the end of 2014, but should competition significantly
intensify, a price drop of 90 percent plus is not impossible and could prove our
expectations for doxycycline are overly optimistic", UBS analysts say in a note.
Hikma, which manufactures and sells branded pharmaceuticals in Middle
Eastern and north African markets, warned last month that growth in its generics
business would be muted this year, with revenue coming in at $170 million, due
to higher competition in the U.S. doxycycline market.
Volume on the stock is 80 percent of its full-day volume average for the
past three months, compared to FTSE 250 volume of less than half the index's
average.
Reuters messaging rm://roshni.menon.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net