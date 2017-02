European stock index futures point to a higher open, extending the previous week's recovery rally and tracking gains in Asia on data showing Japan's GDP shrank less than expected.

Futures for Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, for Germany's DAX FDXc1 and for France's CAC FCEc1 are up 1.0 to 1.2 percent.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares closed 3.6 percent higher at 968.21 points on Friday after being as low as 921.63.

MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING:

Michael Page International PLC INTERIM

MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING:

Q3 Agilent Technologies Inc

Q4 The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

Q2 Lowes Companies Inc

Q4 Sysco Corp

MAJOR MACROECONOMIC INDICATORS/EVENTS (GMT):

1230 US NY Fed mfg Aug

1400 US NAHB Aug

