Shares in Diageo shed 0.7 percent, bucking a slightly firmer trend for the FTSE 100 index , up 0.3 percent, as Nomura downgrades its rating for the drinks firm to "neutral" from "buy" saying it is more bearish on the U.S. spirits market.

"We now assume a scenario of flattish GDP growth in the U.S. and W. Europe in 2012. As a result, our bullish assumptions on U.S. spirits trading up into 2012 are now deferred," Nomura says in a note on the European beverage sector.

The broker says it has downgraded Diageo as around 41 percent of its profit comes from the United States, but it retains a "buy" on its French spirits peer Pernod Ricard given its lower valuation and higher exposure to emerging markets.

Pernod shares in Paris gain 0.8 percent, tracking a similar advance by the CAC 40 index .

In the brewing world, Nomura upgrades its rating for SABMiller as it is more bullish on the outlook for beer in emerging markets.

"With circa 84 percent of profits outside the U.S./W. Europe, we see the company (SABMiller) as relatively unaffected by our reduced macroeconomic expectations," the broker says. SABMiller shares in London take on 0.8 percent.

However, Nomura downgrades its rating for Dutch brewer Heineken to "reduce" from "neutral" as it says the outlook for beer in Western Europe is more bearish.

Heineken shares gain 0.4 percent, underperforming a 0.8 percent rise by Amsterdam's AEX index .

