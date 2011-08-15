Equity markets are oversold after the recent "flash crash" and provide good opportunities for those willing to look through current extreme volatility, analysts at JPMorgan say in a note, even though many see the correction as "a game changer because of its severe nature."

That investor skittishness was evident in short-term stock correlation, which hit an all-time high of 90 percent on the Standard & Poor's 500 index last week, they say.

In spite of the falls, however, after the S&P 500's 11 previous flash crashes -- where it fell more than 15 percent within 15 days -- the index was back up a median 10 percent six months after the crash in 73 percent of cases, JPMorgan says.

European corporates well placed to benefit, and which hold an "overweight" rating by JPMorgan, include ABB , BASF (BASFn.DE), ENI and Xstrata , among others, while financial picks include Credit Suisse and HSBC , they add.

