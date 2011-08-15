The FTSE Small Cap index gains 0.5 percent in early trade, just underperforming another choppy showings by both the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 indexes, both ahead 0.6 percent.

Rockhopper Exploration PLC jumps 7.8 percent as the explorer upgrades its estimates of how much oil it could find off the Falkland Islands, boosting hopes that the remote territory could become a new oil province.

In reaction, Canaccord Genuity significantly hikes its target price for Rockhopper to 871 pence from 593 pence.

Other Falkland oil explorers benefit from the Rockhopper news, with Desire Petrolum up 8.8 percent, while Falkand Oil & Gas added 7.7 percent, and Borders & Southern gained 3.8 percent.

Recruiter Harvy Nash falls 6.9 percent with the sector knocked by a cautious outlook statement with first-half results from mid cap peer Michael Page international .

