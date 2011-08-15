Shares in Wincanton gain 4.2 percent as the small cap logistics firm agrees the conditional agreement for the disposal of its remaining operations in mainland Europe.

Consideration for the disposal will be 44 million euros, and the acquirer, Rhenus AG will assume a net pension deficit of 30 million euros resulting in a total transactional enterprise value of 74 million euros.

"This should act as a catalyst for the shares as this sale will eliminate the majority of the problem areas within the group as well as aiding in the reduction of its net debt and pension liabilities," Charles Stanley says, placing its "hold" rating and price target for Wincanton under review.

The broker says the disposal makes good strategic sense for Wincanton as it allows the group to focus on its core UK & Ireland businesses, with the only loss-making operation remaining within the group being the Food delivery business.

