Shares in Michael Page International fall more than 16 percent to 335 pence after the British recruitment group misses forecasts with its second-quarter profit and flags up a slowdown in the banking sector.

Michael Page says group gross profit in the first six months to June 30 was up 31 percent at 275.1 million pounds.

In Earnings Before Interest and Tax, there was a 10 percent shortfall compared with the consensus, "with the lack of operational gearing a surprise," Collins Stewart says in a note.

The broker cites "significant investment in the Americas and Asia Pacific" as one reason the company did not report higher profit.

"Given some concern over the top line, uncertainty over the full year outcome remains high," Collins Stewart says, while retaining its "hold" rating on the stock and placing its forecasts under review.

Investec Securities describes the results as "strong" and says it is retaining its "buy" rating but adds: "Prospects will clearly be affected by the recent market turmoil and we are reducing our full year forecasts."

Seymour Pierce cuts its target price for Michael Page to 420 pence, from 500 pence, and retains a "hold" rating on the stock.

Reuters Messaging rm://brian.gorman.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net