European companies are evenly split between the number of earnings beats and misses so far this second-quarter results season, underperforming their U.S. counterparts, according to data from Thomson Reuters StarMine.

Of the 234 European companies that have reported second quarter earnings, 49 percent of them are either in line or come in above expectations. The remaining have come in below analysts' forecasts.

That compares with 77 percent beats or meets from U.S. companies.

Utilities are the best performers this earnings seasons in Europe, with 67 percent of them either meeting or beating forecasts. Industrials and telecoms are the worst performers, with 62 percent of them coming in below expectations.

