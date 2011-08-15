High quality capital goods stocks, including Sweden's Atlas Copco (ATCOa.ST) are a good bet for stock pickers looking to capture growth, particularly in emerging markets and select end-markets, analysts at Goldman Sachs say in a note.

"We continue to argue that Mining, T&D (Transmission & Distribution) and Automation will show above average growth over the next cycle. We expect strong emerging market demand for metals combined with declining ore grades, ailing T&D infrastructure, smart grid build out and labour inflation to drive growth for companies exposed to these markets," they say.

The broker upgrades Atlas Copco, up 1.6 percent, to "buy" from "neutral" and adds it to its "Conviction Buy List", and reiterates "Conviction Buys" on ABB , up 2.5 percent, Schneider Electric , up 0.1 percent, and Weir , up 0.3 percent.

Elsewhere in the sector, GS upgrades GEA , up 3.3 percent, and Outotec , up 4.5 percent, to "buy" from "neutral" and downgrades Laird , down 0.8 percent, to "sell" from "neutral".

