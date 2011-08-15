European stock valuations remain cheap, with the STOXX Europe 600 index at a 12-month forward price-earnings ratio (P/E) of just over 9 times, but the balance between that valuation opportunity and tail risk hedging could keep markets volatile in the near term, analysts at RBS say in a note.

The forward P/E calculation is equivalent to a near-30 percent discounting in corporate earnings, based on RBS calculations, which is not justified, they add.

"We can see no cyclical concern of a magnitude sufficient to warrant such an outturn. Instead market valuations are attempting to reflect the systemic financial sector tail risk that policy has yet to adequately address in Europe," they say.

As a result, assuming a too-defensive portfolio bias is "dangerous in terms of 'relative performance' potential," they say, citing the underperformance of utilities , telecoms and healthcare stocks last week.

Reuters messaging rm://simon.jessop.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net