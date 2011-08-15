The FTSE Small Cap index is ahead 0.7 percent at midday, just outperforming further choppy showings by the blue chips and the mid caps , up 0.4 percent and 0.5 percent respectively.

Bezant Resources jumps nearly 19 percent as the miner highlights the potential sale of the Filipino copper project, Mankayan, in an update on its Eureka Project copper oxide deposit in North Argentina.

"This demonstrates that very significant progress has been made since Bezant last communicated on the subject (Mankayan)," house broker Singer Capital Markets says in a note.

Wincanton adds 8.4 percent as the small cap logistics firm agrees the conditional agreement for the disposal of its remaining operations in mainland Europe.

"This should act as a catalyst for the shares as this sale will eliminate the majority of the problem areas within the group as well as aiding in the reduction of its net debt and pension liabilities," Charles Stanley says, placing its "hold" rating and price target for Wincanton under review.

