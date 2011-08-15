Shares in Zurich Financial Services rise more than 3.6 percent and are the third-top gainer in the FTSEurofirst 300 , buoyed by an upgrade to "outperform" from "neutral" by Credit Suisse on the Swiss insurer's improving growth dynamics and "resilient" balance sheet.

"ZFS' Q2 results gave some hints that the trough of operating performance may now have been reached with improvement in the underlying loss ratio, signs of accelerating pricing in US commercial lines and early signs of growth returning at Farmers," Credit Suisse says in a note.

The broker also highlights Zurich's "comparatively conservative investment portfolio," which remains below that of the sector, and the prospects for its dividend to be maintained.

While reducing its target price on the stock to 227 Swiss francs from 256 francs on the back of a lower dollar exchange rate, the broker says it still leaves 42 percent upside potential "which we find attractive given the relatively lower balance sheet risk."

