The FTSE Small Cap index closes up 1 percent, while the blue chips are 0.6 percent higher and the midcaps advances 1 percent.

Anglesey Mining rises 7.6 percent after its 33 percent-owned associate Labrador Iron Mines (LIM) enters into an agreement with the Iron Ore Company of Canada for the sale and shipping of all of LIM's 2011 iron ore production.

"This is huge news for LIM and represents a solution to the final logistical hurdle in the path of commercialising DSO production at its recently commissioned James Mine (facility)," says broker Ambrian in a note.

Wincanton climbs 10.5 percent as the small cap logistics firm announces the conditional agreement for the disposal of its remaining operations in mainland Europe.

"The disposal of the remaining European business is earlier than we expected, and takes a further step on the new management team's self-help journey," says Numis Securities, repeating its "buy" rating on Wincanton.

