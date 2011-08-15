European shares edge higher as Wall Street rises in early trade on merger and acquisition news after Google Inc says it will buy phone hardware maker Motorola Mobility Holdings Inc for $12.5 billion in cash.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index is up 0.3 percent at 971.30 points, while the S&P 500 index , the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq Composite are 1.1 to 1.5 percent higher.

In Europe, Nokia rises 11.7 percent in strong volumes as the deal between Google and Motorola Mobility renews speculation that bidders could also come in for the Finnish mobile phone company.

