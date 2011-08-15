Shares in Veolia Environnement fall more than 2.8 percent, weighed by a Goldman Sachs 12-months target price cut to 14 euros from 20.50 euros on the back of reduced earnings forecasts and the use of a lower target multiple.

The broker says it has cut Veolia's 2011-2013 earnings per share forecasts by 6 percent to 14 percent "to reflect the underlying decline in earnings in the 1H results, a lower growth outlook and recent reductions in our economists' GDP growth forecasts for 2011 and 2012."

The cuts follow similar action from other brokers since Veolia, on which Goldman Sachs keeps a "neutral" rating, swung to a half-year loss on Aug. 4.

A lack of earnings visibility post the new restructuring announced by the company at its first-half results, combined with below-sector-average estimated earnings per share growth to 2014, meant Veolia's historical premium rating to the sector is not justified, Goldman says.

