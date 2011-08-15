Shares in Sage Group shed 1.7 percent, the second biggest FTSE 100 faller, with the index up 0.9 percent, as Goldman Sachs downgrades its rating for the accounting software firm to "sell" from "neutral" as part of a review of the European technology sector.

The broker also reduces its target price for Sage to 280 pence from 330 pence and says "limited price target upside potential in light of low growth prospects for Sage leads us to downgrade to sell."

Conversely, Goldman has upgraded Germany's Aixtron (AIXGn.DE) and France's Cegid both to "buy" from "neutral" as its revised price targets suggest there is value in both stocks after recent underperformance.

Aixtron adds 3.8 percent in Frankfurt; Cegid is up 7.4 percent in Paris.

Goldman says it has revised its estimates and target prices across the European technology sector to reflect its economists' revised economic and market forecasts, incorporating a deteriorating outlook for economic growth.

"Cuts to our 2012 revenue forecasts are mild (-1 percent on average), and contained to Semi producers, a few economically dependent Software companies, and the IT Services sector for public sector/Benelux/margin pressures," the broker says.

"EPS cuts are more moderate overall (-4 percent), and more pronounced for fixed cost business models (Semi producers cut 10-15 percent, and IT Services 5-10 percent)" Goldman adds.

