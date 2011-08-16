European investor sentiment falls sharply, with the readings of economic growth and corporate earnings outlook dropping to levels not seen since March 2009, as the euro zone debt crisis threatens to engulf Italy and Spain and the region's banking sector, according to BofA Merrill Lynch's monthly fund management survey.

A net 71 percent expect a weaker economy over the coming year, up from 22 percent in July, while a net 53 percent see weaker company earnings growth over the next 12 months.

Merrill Lynch says that a net 45 percent see no recession over the coming year, down from 83 percent two months ago.

"While this mirrors moves in other regions -- notably the U.S. -- sentiment in Europe is now much the worst of any region and this looks overdone -- potentially setting the stage for an equity rebound, particularly viewed together with the high cash levels seen in the global survey, which have triggered our contrarian buy rule," Merrill Lynch says in a note.

Overweights remain concentrated in a few sectors -- food and beverages , autos and industrials , it says.

