Shares in British water companies Pennon , United Utilities and Severn Trent fall nearly 2 percent after Goldman Sachs downgrades all three to "sell" from "neutral."

The brokerage says the three have been among the best performing European utilities in the last month, with share prices broadly flat against an average fall of 9 percent, leaving the stocks on stretched sector-relative multiples.

"On a sector-relative basis, we see average upside potential of 15 percent for the three water companies, compared to average potential upside for the wider sector of 34 (percent)," the brokerage says. "Therefore, on a sector-relative basis, we downgrade our ratings."

Separately, Pennon says it expects higher full-year profits at its waste management unit, Viridor, on the back of strong trading.

