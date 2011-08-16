Shares in Sweden's Lundin Petroleum rise 8.7 percent after Statoil says its North Sea oil discovery is bigger than expected and could be one of the 10 biggest made off Norway.

The partners in the Aldous Major South prospect are Statoil, Det norske oljeselskap , Sweden's Lundin and Norwegian state-owned firm Petoro.

Statoil shares are up 1.2 percent, while Det norske oljeselskap surges 20 percent.

"This is absolutely big news today," Daniel Ravik, an analyst at Handelsbanken in Oslo, says, noting Statoil estimates its two prospects at as much as 1.2 billion barrels of recoverable oil equivalent.

Lundin shares trade at 86.70 Swedish crowns against their close on Monday of 79.80 crowns. The wider Stockholm blue-chip index is down 1.4 percent.

