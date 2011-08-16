Shares in Mears Group gain 4.9 percent as the British social housing and home care provider posts a 7 percent rise in first-half pretax profit, prompting Collins Stewart to nudge up its full-year forecasts and repeat its "buy" rating on the stock.

Collins Stewart says Mears' interims were marginally ahead of its forecasts, with margins stable in both its core divisions, and impressive contract wins giving good visibility on revenues and profits going forward.

Meanwhile, Espirito Santo Investment Bank also repeats its "buy" rating on Mears, saying the first half results are in-line with its expectation, confirming a steady start to 2011.

"The shares trade on a calendar 2011E EV/EBITDA of 6.1x (vs. peers 8.4x) and P/E of 9.5x (vs. peers 11.8x). In our view, this rating fails to reflect the group's visibility and growth profile," Espirito Santo says in a note.

