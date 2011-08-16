Shares in Centrica shed 1.3 percent, underperforming a weak FTSE 100 , as Nomura cuts its rating on the British utility to "neutral" from "buy" on valuation grounds.

"The apparently inexpensive trading multiple of 5.4 times 2011E EV/EBITDA is justified in our view, as much of the EBITDA is attributable to businesses that are heavily taxed by the UK government or are enjoying unsustainable margins, and we adopt a neutral rating," Nomura says in a note.

The broker says while there is potentially 20 percent upside to its 370 pence target price, that is not a compelling case compared to its estimate of the sector average of 47 percent.

