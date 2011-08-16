The FTSE Small Cap index is flat in early trade, outperforming sharp falls by the blue chips and the mid caps , down 0.9 percent and 1.0 percent respectively as weak German growth data undoes some of the rally seen in the past three sessions.

Harvey Nash Group gains nearly 6 percent after the recruitment and IT outsourcing services firm says it expects a 40 percent rise in first-half pretax profit on strong growth in placements, particularly in Europe, prompting Panmure Gordon to raise its rating to "buy" from "hold" on valuation grounds.

Sportingbet adds 5 percent as GVC Holdings says it is in exclusive talks with the online gaming firm regarding the possible purchase of its Turkish language website.

"In our view, the sale of the Turkish business would significantly dilute the regulatory overhang on SBT and support both the valuation and prospects of SBT being bought out by Ladbrokes as well," Espirito Santo investment Bank says in a note repeating its "buy" rating on Sportingbet.

