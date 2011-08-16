Shares in Sportingbet add 5 percent as peer GVC Holdings says it is in exclusive talks with the online gaming firm regarding the possible purchase of its Turkish language website.

"In our view, the sale of the Turkish business would significantly dilute the regulatory overhang on SBT and support both the valuation and prospects of SBT being bought out by Ladbrokes as well," Espirito Santo investment Bank says in a note repeating its "buy" rating on Sportingbet.

GVC shares have been temporarily suspended, in accordance with AIM rules, as the transaction, if completed, would be considered a reverse takeover.

"Gaming VC is primarily a Germany facing online casino operator who, in our view, will be most at risk from the emerging German regulatory proposals. Hence, a move to diversify appears reasonable," Espirito Santo adds.

To see GVC/Sportingbet's statement, please click on [onID:nWLA3743]

Reuters messaging rm://jon.hopkins.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net