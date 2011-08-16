Shares in Parity gain 5.4 percent after the small cap IT services group posts first-half results which house broker Singer Capital Markets says are "encouraging".

"Revenues have stabilised, EBITDA showed a swing into positive territory, and the bottom line loss narrowed significantly," Singer CM says in a note.

The broker notes that current trading conditions remain challenging across both Parity's divisions, but cost savings will start to have an impact in the second-half of 2011 and it also expects the first returns from the firm's new strategic growth initiatives.

Singer CM raises its full-year EBITDA forecast for Parity to a small profit of 0.1 million pounds from break-even and reduces its net loss per share to 1.8 pence from 2.1 pence.

