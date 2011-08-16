Shares in Vitec Group gain 2.9 percent after the British media products firm unveils first-half results, with Investec Securities saying trading is ahead of its expectations on both the profit and revenue lines, prompting the broker to repeat its "buy" rating on the stock.

The company, which caters for the broadcast, video, photographic and MAG (military, aerospace and government) markets, posts a 20.6 percent rise in pretax profit to 15.2 million pounds for the six months to end-June, and revenue of 171.8 million pounds, up 12.7 percent.

"We prefer to keep our numbers cautiously positioned for now given the current macro uncertainties, but believe risk is to the upside, particularly for FY 2012 where we see material upside to numbers given the potential of Manfrotto Powerbrand and the MAG space," Investec says in a note.

"The stock is inexpensive on a FY12E PER of 10 times," the broker adds.

