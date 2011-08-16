Shares in blue chip chip designer ARM Holdings add 0.9 percent, bucking a retreat by the FTSE 100 index, which is down 0.8 percent, with traders citing strength in global technology stocks and a change in the mobile landscape following Google's takeover of handset maker Motorola Mobility announced on Monday.

Broker Merchant Securities says it sees the $12.5 billion takeover by Google as raising the opportunity for faster product innovation from rivals that will continue to drive the adoption of smart-phones and cellular connected tablet personal computers.

"We see ARM as ideally placed to take advantage of the move to greater portable processing power, driven both by smart-phones and cloud computing," the broker says in a note.

Merchant Securities adds that investment in IT spending is relatively resilient and so ARM remains a core holding, while as a major IP generator it sees the British chip designer as a beneficiary of investor sentiment.

The broker raises its target price for ARM to 580 pence and repeats its "buy" rating on the stock which itself has been driven this year by lingering takeover speculation.

Small cap peer Wolfson Micro adds 0.3 percent, having added a similar amount on Monday, with the firm also a supplier of chips to Motorola.

