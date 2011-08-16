European banking stocks will likely continue their high correlation with sovereign spreads as political developments drive short-term direction, analysts at Nomura says in a note, ahead of a key meeting of French and German leaders to discuss extra measures to tackle the sovereign debt crisis.

As a result, the broker remains defensive on the sector and cites UBS and DNBNOR as top picks, along with Credit Agricole for "brave" investors looking to capture a bounce in French stocks from heavily oversold positions, helped by a short-selling ban.

Nomura recommends going long UBS on the back of its low exposure to the euro zone periphery, solid balance sheet and lower U.S. litigation risk, while currency intervention by the Swiss central bank could aid sentiment, they add.

Scandinavian banks, including DNB NOR, are also good defensive plays if the market looks to price in a double-dip recession, Nomura adds, as they are "likely to remain profitable, and with strong balance sheets" according to recent stress tests.

Among French lenders, which "could regain some ground after the shorting ban," Nomura highlights Credit Agricole "can continue to draw on its mutual parent for liquidity and non-dilutive capital support."

