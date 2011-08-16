Shares in British American Tobacco gain 0.6 percent, helped as Nomura increases its earnings per share estimate and price target for the cigarette manufacturer, and as investors, nervous about the strength of the global economy, buy into companies perceived as defensive.

"Estimate increases are driven by encouraging 1H organic performance (even ex Japan) and a positive pricing outlook going into the second half supported by additional price increases in Russia and Brazil, premiumisation and increased volumes in Japan," Nomura says in a note, repeating its "buy" rating on the stock.

Nomura lifts its full-year 2011 EPS estimate for BAT by 2.1 percent to 197.2 pence, while moving its price target up 2.4 percent to 3,020 pence.

Peer Imperial Tobacco adds 0.3 percent, outperforming Britain's FTSE 100 index , off 0.7 percent after weak second-quarter German GDP data.

