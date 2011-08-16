Shares in Old Mutual gain 0.9 percent, outperforming a weaker FTSE 100 index, down 0.8 percent, as JP Morgan Cazenove upgrades its rating for the South Africa-focused insurer and fund management group to "overweight" from "neutral" following recent first-half results.

"Despite concerns about its very high level of operational and debt gearing, we upgrade our recommendation to Overweight on account of price movement and a stronger-than-anticipated SA (South African) result and prospects," JP Morgan says in a note.

The broker notes that Old Mutual's SA businesses (NetBank, SA Life, OMIGSA, Mut & Fed) accounts for 90 percent of the firm's earnings, and says that given weakness in the South African rand, the group should benefit from any recovery in the currency.

"Given OML's gearing to markets and the SA Rand, we see OML as a liquid, inexpensive equity market and SA rand recovery play," JP Morgan says, trimming its target price for Old Mutual to 140 pence from 146 pence.

