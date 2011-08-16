The FTSE Small Cap index is flat in midday trade, outperforming the wider market, with the FTSE 100 down 1.1 percent and the midcaps 1.4 percent weaker as investor concerns about a slowdown in global growth are compounded by weak second-quarter German GDP data.

Parity gains 6.5 percent after the IT services group posts first-half results which house broker Singer Capital Markets says are "encouraging".

Vitec Group climbs 2.9 percent after the media products firm unveils first-half results, with Investec Securities saying trading is ahead of its expectations on both the profit and revenue lines, prompting the broker to repeat its "buy" rating on the stock.

