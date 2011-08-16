The FTSE Small Cap index closes 0.1 percent weaker, underperforming the blue chips , up 0.1 percent, but faring better than the midcaps , 1.1 percent behind.

Evolution jumps 9.1 percent after the investment bank says it has had more takeover approaches following bids from Canadian company Canaccord Financial and South African financial group Investec .

Parity gains 6.5 percent after the IT services group posts first-half results which house broker Singer Capital Markets says are "encouraging".

