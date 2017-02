Shares in Carlsberg (CARLb.CO) fall 5.4 percent, with some analysts expecting that the Danish brewer's second-quarter results on Wednesday may be weaker than expected.

Trading volume is well above the daily average for the last 90 days.

"People are concerned about the numbers tomorrow. I think there is reason to be. The read-across from other companies is that Russia has been weak," an analyst says.

