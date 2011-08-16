European shares are steady and remain lower, giving back a small gain straight after the U.S. open, weighed by weak German GDP data and concern about the outcome of a meeting of French and German leaders to discuss further measures to combat the region's debt crisis.

At 1403 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading blue-chip shares is down 0.7 percent at 962.12 points, although well off its intra day low of 951.03 after U.S. industrial output data came in better than expected and Fitch affirmed the United States's triple-A credit rating.

The U.S. Standard & Poor's 500 index is down 1.2 percent, the Dow Jones industrial average is down 1 percent and the Nasdaq composite index is down 1.5 percent.

