The FTSE Small Cap index is flat in early trade, outperforming falls in the blue chips and the midcaps , down 1.1 and 0.8 percent respectively after a meeting between French President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel fails to ease worries about the euro zone debt crisis.

Melrose Resources falls 4.5 percent after Brewin Dolphin cuts its price target to 215 pence from 260 pence.

Flybe Group rises 1.3 percent after the airline says it is making good progress on its European growth strategy.

