Shares in Salvatore Ferragamo rise 1.6 percent, outperforming a weaker FTSEurofirst 300 index, as Goldman Sachs initiates covergage on the luxury goods firm with a "buy" rating and 16 euro target price.

"The brand is well positioned to capture the growth opportunity in the sector and improve margins significantly in the medium term through initiatives such as improving store productivity and optimising price and product mix," Goldman Sachs says in a note.

"We expect the company to deliver top-quartile sales gowth vs. European sector peers and a rapid recovery in margins and returns," the broker says, forecasting growth of up to 20 percent in revenue and 46 percent in operating profit between 2011-13.

