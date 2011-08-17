Shares in Scandinavian airline SAS surge 20 percent, hitting a five-week high, after the company swung to a second-quarter pretax profit that was more than three times analyst expectations.

"This means that the fear of another rights issue, the fear that they could not invest in new aircraft going forward or not expand beyond 2012 or 2013, that story is more or less stillborn now. It also means that they can also fight with Norwegian," Steven Brooker, an analyst at SEB Enskilda, says.

The airline, which has slashed costs to cope with fierce competition from no-frill rivals such as Norwegian Air , repeats expectations for a full-year profit.

