European stocks fall, resuming their recent slide as a meeting between German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Nicolas Sarkozy failed to calm worries over the euro zone debt crisis.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares is down 1.1 percent at 958.87 points.

France and Germany unveiled a plan for closer euro zone integration, but stopped short of raising the region's rescue fund and rejected for now the idea of a common euro bond.

Deutsche Boerse DB1Gne.DE drops 6.2 percent and the London Stock Exchange Group falls 3.7 percent after Sarkozy and Merkel unveiled a plan to tax financial transactions.

