Shares in Swiss dental implant makers Nobel Biocare and Strauman Holdings fall 4.5 and 3.4 percent respectively, underperforming a sagging FTSEurofirst with traders citing a downgrade from Morgan Stanley weighing on the stocks.

Traders say Morgan Stanley has cut its respective recommendations on both stocks to "underweight", citing concerns over a deteriorating outlook augmented by falling ISM and GDP growth pressures, which suggest around a 25 percent downside risk.

