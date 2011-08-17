Shares in Danish brewer Carlsberg (CARLb.CO) fall 14.5 percent in heavy volumes, hitting their lowest levels since February 2010 after it posts a drop in second-quarter profit and cuts its full-year 2011 guidance as drinkers in its main Russian market struggled to absorb higher beer prices.

"These results reflect a big miss in the numbers. The lack of visibility and the volatility of the earnings stream in Russia and the flagged slowdown in N&W Europe in the second half will be the key focus for investors," Davy Research says in a note.

Nomura cuts its full-year EBIT estimate by 8 percent to 10 Danish crowns and its earnings per share by 10 percent to 35.6 crowns, though it keeps its "buy" rating on the stock.

"Although we would expect some weakness in the shares after these results, an average sector multiple (13.5x 2012 PER) would justify a share price above our 500 Danish crowns target price," it says. "We believe that in the medium term the Russian recovery story would warrant this valuation."

Volumes are nearly twice its 90-day daily average in the first hour of trading.

