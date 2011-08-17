Shares in Swisscom AG shed 2.3 percent as Credit Suisse downgrades its recommendation on the Swiss phone company to "underperform" from "neutral" and cuts its earnings forecasts by up to 12 percent, citing growth concerns in its residential and small- to medium-size enterprise (SME) businesses.

"We believe consensus is underestimating the impact of (Residential and SME) mobile cannibalisation on Swisscom's mobile business which was evident in Q2 and we expect to worsen," Credit Suisse says in a note.

The broker says the strength of the Swiss franc could stifle its Swiss business, which could see further pressure on demand for products and services over the next few quarters, while Swiss exporters continue to be less competitive abroad.

