Gold , which hovers near record high of $1,813.79 an ounce, looks cheap to Asian buyers if it compares with nominal income growth there, Nomura says in a note.

Nomura says it is common to estimate gold's "real" value using U.S. CPI as a deflator but it argues that this method has at least two problems.

"First, Asia buys most of the world's gold while the U.S. buys less than 10 percent. U.S. CPI is not relevant to the Indian and Chinese buyers who now dominate physical gold markets," it says.

"Second, nominal income growth is more relevant than CPI for the valuation of assets such as housing or gold. This is especially true in emerging market economies, where CPI measurements can be problematic. Deflated by Asian nominal income growth, gold does not look expensive but cheap."

It adds gold may be the best way to play nominal income growth in emerging Asian private sector.

