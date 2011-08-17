Global equities are 13 percent below long-term fair value levels and there is "too much value to be ignored in many parts of the market," analysts at Deutsche Bank say in a note, even though there is still a "real chance the current crisis could spread through the corporate space."

Following the recent correction, they say they see good value in sectors including financials, energy, healthcare, materials and media, and selectively in IT, staples and telecoms, but say they struggle to find enough value among industrials and also avoid low free-cash-flow generating utilities and autos.

Good value stocks include Adidas (ADSGn.DE), SAP , Total and Novartis , among others, they say.

"Their common feature is pricing a long-term cash return either below or within 40 percent of 2008-2009 trough," they say.

