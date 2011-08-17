Shares in Lookers gain 3.5 percent, outperforming the FTSE Small Cap index which slips 0.2 percent, after the British car dealership and parts supplier announces first-half results, with Panmure Gordon reiterating its "buy" recommendation.

"We do believe Lookers is relatively well positioned given the strength of its parts operation as well as its exposure to brands such as Land Rover, which are expected to perform well given the strength of its order book on new brands such as Range Rover Evoque," Panmure Gordon analysts say.

"In addition, the company has announced it has completed a strategic review post the bid and concluded it will expand both the motor and parts business organically and by 'meaningful and complementary acquisitions'."

