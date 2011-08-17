Shares in GKN bounce 1.5 percent higher, bucking a weaker FTSE 100 trend and recouping most of a 1.8 percent decline made on Tuesday, with traders citing the benefits of the British automotive and aviation parts manufacturers' inclusion in the MSCI United Kingdom Index .

MSCI Inc. says, in a statement on its website published on Tuesday, that in addition to GKN's inclusion, Home Retail Group will be deleted from the MCSI United Kingdom index following its latest quarterly indexes review.

Home Retail shares shed 2.5 percent.

The changes will be implemented as of the close of business on Aug 31, MSCI says in its statement.

No other changes have been made to the Europe, Middle East and Africa indexes, the MSCI adds.

GKN shares fell back on Tuesday in tandem with other automotive components firms and automobile makers after weak German GDP data raised worries about the outlook for the sector.

Reuters messaging rm://jon.hopkins.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net