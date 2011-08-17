Shares in global brewer SABMiller are among the top risers on Britain's FTSE 100 index , up 1.1 percent, as the company takes its $10 billion bid direct to Foster's Group shareholders, with Investec Securities repeating its "buy" rating on SABMiller.

"The bid will no doubt resurface the market's concerns over the potential dilution of SAB's emerging market proposition, though we remain qualifiedly positive at this stage," Investec says in a note.

"SAB clearly feel confident they can not only force the issue with a re-iterated offer, but crucially, that they can transact at the initial price, eliminating some downside risk of overpaying," the broker says.

