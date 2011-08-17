Shares in Balfour Beatty lose 4.6 percent as Britain's largest infrastructure contractor accompanies in-line first-half results with a slightly cautious outlook statement, leading Prime Markets to repeat its "sell" stance on the stock.

Balfour Beatty reports a pretax profit from continuing operations of 138 million pounds in the six months to end July, up from 133 million a year earlier albeit lifted by a 14 million pound gain from ongoing infrastructure investment disposals.

"Looking ahead, we will continue to manage the business on the basis that market conditions will remain tough," Balfour Beatty's Chief Executive, Ian Tyler says in a statement.

"As a group with global exposure, 'buoyant' operations in Australia and the Middle East will no doubt offset these concerns to some degree, but Prime Markets believe the overall uncertainty will result in a continued steady sell-off in the shares for now," said Richard Curr, head of dealing at the CFD specialists.

"We sell the stock down to 220 pence, although a close stop-loss should be employed as the shares could bounce back sharply on any signs of improvement in the UK and U.S. economies," Curr adds.

To see Balfour Beatty's statement, please click on

Reuters messaging rm://jon.hopkins.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net