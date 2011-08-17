Shares in Weir Group gain 0.7 percent, outperforming a 1 percent weaker FTSE 100 index, as Barclays Capital upgrades its rating for the engineer in a European capital goods review in which also upgrades the sector.

BarCap raises its stance on European capital goods to "positive" from "neutral", pointing out that the sector's 12-month forward price-to-earnings has collapsed to levels that are now, in its view, pricing in a recession.

"We believe investors should now be increasing exposure to the sector through the expected earnings downgrade cycle. The core attractions of the sector remain intact, namely high emerging market exposure, sector aggregate pricing power and market share gains," the broker says in a note.

BarCap upgrades its recommendations for Weir, British midcap peer Rotork , Swiss firm ABB , and Sweden's Sandvik all to "overweight", and raises France's Legrand to "equal-weight".

The broker, however, downgrades its rating for Britain's Morgan Crucible , Invensys and France's Schneider Electric to "equal-weight".

And it also cuts Britain's Smiths Group , Sweden's Alfa Laval and Germany's GEA Group to "underweight" based on recent outperformance.

